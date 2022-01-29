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The Story of the Wheat and the Tares | (How Enemies Operate)
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21 views • January 29, 2022
How we are divided through many outside forces. The enemy often infiltrates and presents themselves as harmless, think a wolf in sheep's clothing. The choices we make can alter the direction of our lives in many different ways. Some choices can lead down a bad road, while others can lead to a joyful journey.
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