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Setting up Email Sequences - Step One
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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30 views • February 06, 2021
We'll go over the first step in setting up an Email Sequence for your business. This is helpful if you want to send out a Welcome Sequence with value that will nurture and convert your audience without having to do a thing once it's set up.


In my welcome sequence workshop, we learn the next steps in this process so you can convert more of your audience and save time in your business. If you want to do this together then sign up: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

You can also subscribe for one new email marketing video each week designed to make you an email marketing pro!!


// Resources //

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport


💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df

☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises

✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r





// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Rumble
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growing your email listhow to build an email listemail list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnersemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsjurina enterprisessarah jurinaemail sequencesemail automationemail automation marketingemail marketing automation strategy
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