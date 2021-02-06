Setting up Email Sequences - Step One

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In my welcome sequence workshop, we learn the next steps in this process so you can convert more of your audience and save time in your business. If you want to do this together then sign up: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
You can also subscribe for one new email marketing video each week designed to make you an email marketing pro!!
// Resources //
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Rumble