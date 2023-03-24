The Rise Of Darkness LIVE with Tom Hughes & Jan Markell

Tom Hughes
interviews Jan Markell in this video.
Tom talks about Jan being a blessing to the prophecy world and it took a
long time to get her into an interview. Popularity 51,652 views on March 13,
2023. Jan shares how hard it is to keep
up today since events are breaking so fast. Tom is focusing on the rise of
darkness. They share an event that Tom is going to attend at Jan's bimonthly
events "Understanding the Times." Tom remembers Jan's comments from
previous events like "What did you expect to happen?" Tom stated that
the system of the Beast has to stop any opposing view. They are using the current media. It's a
challenge to get our message out there and people often don't appreciate what
we have to say. Things are turning so
dark that they scare me as a believer.
Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.