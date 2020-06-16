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BANNED: How the Jews infiltrated the Vatican & changed the Catholic Church
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112 views • June 16, 2020
On Youtube this was one of my videos that began to go viral, which they then stopped. I regard this as a very important old video and I have fixed audio problems and also added some additional comments to the front of this video. This audio is so important that all Christians and even non-Christians should listen to this. This is a fantastic example of how Jews will infiltrate and change virtually everything. I also discuss Zionism.
This is the incredible story of how the Jews infiltrated the Vatican and subverted it in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The Jews were able to turn Roman Catholic teachings of 2000 years on its head by instituting Vatican II. They even got the Roman Catholic church to absolve the Jews of the crime of killing Jesus. Jewish control of the Roman Catholic Church is so effective that Jews actually have a mechanism for censoring Roman Catholic teachings!
The man you hear interviewed here is: Michael Collins Piper, the author of the book Judas Goats. Piper died under very mysterious circumstances. So here you get to hear him speaking about what his investigative journalism uncovered. Piper is one of 3 American Free Press journalists who have all died under mysterious circumstances.
He interviews Jim Condit. Their discussion is extremely interesting.
NB: I later did a video about Crypto-Jews and showed how likely it is that the current Pope (whose best friend is a Rabbi!) might well be a crypto-Jew!
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-25
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
This is the incredible story of how the Jews infiltrated the Vatican and subverted it in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The Jews were able to turn Roman Catholic teachings of 2000 years on its head by instituting Vatican II. They even got the Roman Catholic church to absolve the Jews of the crime of killing Jesus. Jewish control of the Roman Catholic Church is so effective that Jews actually have a mechanism for censoring Roman Catholic teachings!
The man you hear interviewed here is: Michael Collins Piper, the author of the book Judas Goats. Piper died under very mysterious circumstances. So here you get to hear him speaking about what his investigative journalism uncovered. Piper is one of 3 American Free Press journalists who have all died under mysterious circumstances.
He interviews Jim Condit. Their discussion is extremely interesting.
NB: I later did a video about Crypto-Jews and showed how likely it is that the current Pope (whose best friend is a Rabbi!) might well be a crypto-Jew!
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-25
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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