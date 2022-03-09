The Chinese of New Federal State of China Taking Actions To Save Lives in Ukraine

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03/03/2022 Prince and Rachel on War Room: the New Federal State of China is evacuating people from Ukraine to a safe transit country, offering free flights and free accommodations and food for up to 30 days.