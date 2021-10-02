© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream media CAUGHT lying. Biden Admin. under investigation
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • October 02, 2021
Again the Mainstream news media reported half truths. Yes the Biden administration got more ballots. However thousands of those ballots are "suspect ballots". It's a little to early to say "fraud" was committed. Because its still under investigation. My opinion is.... TRUMP WON.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.