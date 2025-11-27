John Hamer: Falsification of History, The City, & Defeating the Elite

Author John Hamer discusses his writing on the falsification of history and the plan to subjugate humanity into a totalitarian world system. Ultimately, he is optimistic mankind will be able to defeat the elite.





About John Hamer

John was born and raised in a small village in the Pennine hills in ‘Last of the Summer Wine country’ in rural West Yorkshire in the north of England, but now lives on the beautiful North Yorkshire coast, overlooking the North Sea.





He spent most of his working life as a corporate slave to the IT industry, before ‘seeing the light’ and finally escaping from the dreary, soul-destroying confines of the corporatocracy over twenty years ago.





Since then he has been a full-time professional, geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including this one, as co-author with his very good friend and writing partner, Shannon Rowan. His first, The Falsification of History was, and continues to be, a great success and established his reputation as a writer of ‘real’ history, as opposed to the usual lies we are fed by the corporate media in all its forms, on a daily basis.





John has also extensively researched the Titanic myths and legends and has published two books on the topic… RMS Olympic (2013) and Titanic’s Last Secret (2014) (a novel based on the factual RMS Olympic book), both of which propound the theory, backed-up with plenty of evidence, that it was not RMS Titanic that sank on that cold April night in 1912, but her identical twin sister, RMS Olympic—and outlines in great detail the reasons for the gross deception, and how the hoax was facilitated and subsequently covered-up.





In May 2016, John published the largest book to date in his growing portfolio, Behind the Curtain; a huge two-volume, 600,000+ word exposé of the fraudulent world-wide monetary and banking systems that prevail today and the people who run them with an iron fist encased inside a velvet glove. This book outlines precisely how those who are able to create money from ‘thin air’ are able to use that fraudulent ‘money’ to control almost everything else in the world and how they have distorted history and science for centuries, to pursue their own sordid agenda and create a false reality for humanity.





His next work was a new ‘take’ on the JFK assassination, JFK—A Very British Coup, (2019) which ‘names and shames’ the ‘British Crown’ as prime movers in the plot. And the latest, published in February 2021, The Falsification of Science, is a sister volume to his first, The Falsification of History. This is a huge volume of work, edited by—and with significant contributions from Shannon, exposing all the ‘anti-science’ tactics employed by the draconian ‘powers that shouldn’t be’ in their never-ending agenda for the total subjugation of the human race.





