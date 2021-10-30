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MONOPOLY - Who owns the world? Documentary by Tim Gielen
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242 views • October 30, 2021
MONOPOLY - Who owns the world? Documentary by Tim Gielen
stopworldcontrol Published September 25, 2021
Originnally found on Rumble — This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. They are at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
Share this video wherever you can. See more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
This is deeper than we think. They are erasing us
This great reset is financial, spiritual, Historical, it is our memory on a deeper level. They are erasing us... who we think we are. And what we ve remembered so far..
They have done this before.
It is not knew.
We have to beat them this time...
To Beat the cabal, you have to live in your heart
The depth of the deception is way deeper than most have any idea.
Everything You thing you know is wrong, a lie, part of a past deception that enslaved humanity.
We have to win this time. We have to...
They are changing things on a level that will keep the generations behind us.. our children and our children's children from ever being able to get truth back.
The abity to win this is still in our fingertips.
Do not obey, do not fall to fear...
If you need help and want clarity and guidance please contact me at [email protected].
I help people deal with emotional trauma and baggage from the heart. By teaching you how yo get into your heart and be in the peace of your spirit which is of God. The peace that passes all understanding. You can heal and find yourself and be the light you know you are...
Your spirit is peace and love and joy.
It resides in the secret space of the most high. Which is your heart.
You are those things, you don't DO them.
Want to learn more?
Contact me at [email protected]
Ask for a breakthrough session.
Its free.
stopworldcontrol Published September 25, 2021
Originnally found on Rumble — This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. They are at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
Share this video wherever you can. See more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
This is deeper than we think. They are erasing us
This great reset is financial, spiritual, Historical, it is our memory on a deeper level. They are erasing us... who we think we are. And what we ve remembered so far..
They have done this before.
It is not knew.
We have to beat them this time...
To Beat the cabal, you have to live in your heart
The depth of the deception is way deeper than most have any idea.
Everything You thing you know is wrong, a lie, part of a past deception that enslaved humanity.
We have to win this time. We have to...
They are changing things on a level that will keep the generations behind us.. our children and our children's children from ever being able to get truth back.
The abity to win this is still in our fingertips.
Do not obey, do not fall to fear...
If you need help and want clarity and guidance please contact me at [email protected].
I help people deal with emotional trauma and baggage from the heart. By teaching you how yo get into your heart and be in the peace of your spirit which is of God. The peace that passes all understanding. You can heal and find yourself and be the light you know you are...
Your spirit is peace and love and joy.
It resides in the secret space of the most high. Which is your heart.
You are those things, you don't DO them.
Want to learn more?
Contact me at [email protected]
Ask for a breakthrough session.
Its free.
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