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The Weekly Energy Foresight for August 23-29, 2021
Versatile Inspirations
Versatile Inspirations
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30 views • August 24, 2021
🔮 August 23-29, 2021

⚖ Judgment

To see your goals, dreams, wishes, and desires come to pass you must at times assess where you are and how you are going to get there... even when at a cross-road.

This card is asking you - imploring you really - to trust in your intuition in making decisions!

You know what is right for you!

Trust in your higher self to lead the way!

If all else fails, follow that trumpet... yeah, it's your higher self calling you down the path!

💜 Mid-Week ~ 23-26

ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Bliss

🕯 End-Week ~ 26-29

ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Illumination

🎉 Observances:

23 - National Ride The Wind Day

- International Cuban Sandwich Day

- Waning Moon

24 - National Waffle Day

- International Strange Music Day

25 - National Park Service Founders Day

- National Kiss & Make Up Day

- National Banana Split Day

26 - National Dog Day

- National Women's Equality Day

27 - National Just Because Day

28 - Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

- National Thoughtful Day

- National Power Rangers Day

29 - International Bat Nights

To Find Out More Visit 👇

https://linktr.ee/versatileinspirations
Keywords
metaphysicsspiritualityparanormalsupernaturalnew ageintuitionmetaphysicaltarotoracleoracle cardsoracle readingtarot cardstarot readingweekly tarot readingweekly energy readingweekly energy foresights
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Privacy Policy