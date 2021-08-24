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The Weekly Energy Foresight for August 23-29, 2021
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30 views • August 24, 2021
🔮 August 23-29, 2021
⚖ Judgment
To see your goals, dreams, wishes, and desires come to pass you must at times assess where you are and how you are going to get there... even when at a cross-road.
This card is asking you - imploring you really - to trust in your intuition in making decisions!
You know what is right for you!
Trust in your higher self to lead the way!
If all else fails, follow that trumpet... yeah, it's your higher self calling you down the path!
💜 Mid-Week ~ 23-26
ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Bliss
🕯 End-Week ~ 26-29
ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Illumination
🎉 Observances:
23 - National Ride The Wind Day
- International Cuban Sandwich Day
- Waning Moon
24 - National Waffle Day
- International Strange Music Day
25 - National Park Service Founders Day
- National Kiss & Make Up Day
- National Banana Split Day
26 - National Dog Day
- National Women's Equality Day
27 - National Just Because Day
28 - Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- National Thoughtful Day
- National Power Rangers Day
29 - International Bat Nights
To Find Out More Visit 👇
https://linktr.ee/versatileinspirations
⚖ Judgment
To see your goals, dreams, wishes, and desires come to pass you must at times assess where you are and how you are going to get there... even when at a cross-road.
This card is asking you - imploring you really - to trust in your intuition in making decisions!
You know what is right for you!
Trust in your higher self to lead the way!
If all else fails, follow that trumpet... yeah, it's your higher self calling you down the path!
💜 Mid-Week ~ 23-26
ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Bliss
🕯 End-Week ~ 26-29
ArchAngel Gabriel ~ Illumination
🎉 Observances:
23 - National Ride The Wind Day
- International Cuban Sandwich Day
- Waning Moon
24 - National Waffle Day
- International Strange Music Day
25 - National Park Service Founders Day
- National Kiss & Make Up Day
- National Banana Split Day
26 - National Dog Day
- National Women's Equality Day
27 - National Just Because Day
28 - Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- National Thoughtful Day
- National Power Rangers Day
29 - International Bat Nights
To Find Out More Visit 👇
https://linktr.ee/versatileinspirations
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