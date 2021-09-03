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Its in the nature of reality; Cliff High
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185 views • September 03, 2021
It's in the nature of reality...human beings are not in control...we swim in energy...we have a most amazing brain...filled as an emulsified oil...filled with micro crystals called neurons......best antenna known...outside of perhaps whales... Cliff High
Whales & Brains. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: Detonation of the Woo - Interview with Jay Campbell - 8/8/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPzukRBd9z5L/
Whales & Brains. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: Detonation of the Woo - Interview with Jay Campbell - 8/8/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPzukRBd9z5L/
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