NWO: The left and islam work together to destroy the West
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
662 followers
38 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Shadow Works

The left and liberals are working hand in hand to destroy western nations. No doubt about it. Look at most European nations along with Canada, the United States and Australia. They are predominantly White nations which used to be Christian nations and now, there’s a clash of culture in western nations.

The purpose is to get rid of Christians and Whites. Revelation 20:4 speaks of those who put their faith in Christ and obey His holy written word will be beheaded or murdered for their faith and for not worshipping the Vatican's pope or for not accepting his mark, the mark of the beast, of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to God's holy 7th day Sabbath.


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritwestislamyeshualeftdestructionson of godelohimwhite replacementimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforter
