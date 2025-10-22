Drone strike near the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon - killing a person on motorbike

IDF confirms it killed Hezbollah commander Issa Ahmad Karbala in Ain Qana, citing his role in weapons transfers & planned attacks

Israeli strike in southern Lebanon reportedly kills Issa Karbalai, allegedly a Hezbollah operative. (Thumbnail image bike on fire, inset image top right corner, is Issa Karbalai with his baby boy.)

One person reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike on a scooter in Ain Qana, southern Lebanon.

Drone strike reported near the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon

