Drone strike near the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon - killing a person on motorbike

Drone strike reported near the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon
Footage from Hidcunim_news
One person reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike on a scooter in Ain Qana, southern Lebanon.
Israeli strike in southern Lebanon reportedly kills Issa Karbalai, allegedly a Hezbollah operative. (Thumbnail image bike on fire, inset image top right corner, is Issa Karbalai with his baby boy.)
Source: LebOSINT
Adding Israel's usual claims:
IDF confirms it killed Hezbollah commander Issa Ahmad Karbala in Ain Qana, citing his role in weapons transfers & planned attacks