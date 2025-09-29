What did I tell you

(CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 10M AND 15M LENGTH ABOVE)

THE PILOT OF G-BOHR IS LORD KIRKHOPE (ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED) TONY BLAIR, MADE WELL OVER 5000 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST KIRKHOPE A POLITICIAN

I HAVE LONG SUSPECTED THERES AN AGENT LIVING CLOSE BY FOR OFTEN WHEN PERPS APPEAR LIKE TODAY WORKMEN WERE CUTTING THE GRASS RIGHT OUTSIDE MY HOME. I.E. I DID NOT HEAR THE CRAFT ONLY HEARD THE REVVS FROM THE TWO LAWN MOWERS. SO I KNEW A PERP WAS DUE

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

TWO YEARS AGO I WAS SITTING WITH A FRIEND HAYMARKET GREEN, NEWCASTLE CITY CENTRE (PROHIBITED AIRSPACE) I KNEW WAS GOING TO GET A BUZZ OVER SO I READIED MY CAMERA, THESE BAD COINCEDENCES OCCUR MULTIPLE TIMES EVERY DAY, MINS LATER STEVENS APPEARS ABOVE 10M DISTANCE IN G-AWUJ, MY FRIEND SAID WOW THAT NEARLY DROPPED OUT OF THE SKY ONTOP OF US AND DID YOU GET THE PICTURE? SINCE THAT DAY MADE WELL OVER 2000 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST STEVENS. NOT ONE ACCOUNT HAS EVER BEEN RESPONDED TO BY THE CAA!

NORMAL MODUS-OPERANDI AIR STALKERS: STEVENS OVERHEAD REGENT CENTRE (PROHIBTED AIRSPACE) NEARLY CRASHING INTO BUS/CARS I HAVE BEEN TRAVELLING IN, WHEN I ALIGHT RURAL NORTHUMBERLAND STEVENS PLUMMETS DOWN TO ROCK-BOTTOM OVERHEAD AND SAME ROUTINE ON SAND DUNES BEACHES DROPPING OUT OF THE SKY, WHEN I LEAVE HOME/ARRIVE STEVENS APPEARS. WHEN NOT ABOVE PERP STEVENS CIRCLING MY LOCATIONS MAKING TREMENDOUS NOISE

I RANG AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL ABOUT AN AIRCRAFT NEARLY CRASHING INTO MY HOUSE ONE DAY TWELVE TIMES THE MANIAC WAS DOING AT LEAST 130MPH AT 15M DISTANCE ABOVE AND CIRCLING IN A SERIES OF ROUND BENDS WITHIN A RADIUS OF 20M'S THE CENTRE POINT FROM RADIUS BEING MY HOUSE WHERE THE CRAFT APPEARED. THE ID WAS G-LFSJ ATC ASKED MYSELF IF I HAD PHOTOGRAPHIC EVEDENCE OF THE CRAFT FOR THERE WAS NOTHING BLIPPING ON RADAR OVER MY HOME. I SAID I HAVE STILL RAW IMAGES TIME AND DATE STAMPED OF HONEYMAN IN G-LFSJ, THE ATC MAN INFORMED MYSELF TO GO TO THE POLICE. WHEN I DID REPORT THE CRIME THE POLICE CHOPPER FOLLOWED MYSELF TO THE POLICE STATION AND THEN BACK HOME AT GROUND LEVEL. NORTHUMBRIA POLICE FAILED TO INVESTIGATE THIS CRIME. (I HAVE HAD MANY HELICOPTERS OVERHEAD SAME MANNER AND LIGHT AIRCRAFT WITH NO IDENFICATION ON WINGS OR FUSELAGE)

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

17/6/25 RAF POSEIDON ZP807 DUMPS CHEMTRAILS OVERHEAD FROM 30M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY. I MADE A COMPLAINT TO THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE , MOD (RE ATTEMPTED MURDER) THE FALLOUT STUNK OF ROTTEN EGGS, A GIVE AWAY FOR SULPHURIC ACID. THE PROJECT IS CALLED SATAN (STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL TRANSPORT AND NUCLEATON)

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Twelve Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-MPSB, G-POLF, & G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247

12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft



