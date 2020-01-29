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Dr. Pieczenik Says Impeachment Is A Scam And Democrats Should Foot The Bill
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16 views • January 29, 2020
Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins Tom and Savanah to break down why the impeachment of President Trump is nothing more than a Democrat scam on the American people. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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