Call: Warnlng! The 'Data' Is Starting to Get Scary... [31.07.2021]

The maps are wrong and the timeline is a lie - 1 day ago (edited):This is heart breaking for us all...my husband is a Registered Nurse, my granddaughter that lives with us is in her 2nd year of nursing school...both are vaccinated. I and my other 2 granddaughters, who are also living with us, are still not vc'd. My husband and oldest granddaughter are vc'd, and it has set us at odds with each other in ways I cannot even explain. We don't discuss it anymore, bc it has become such a volatile topic. I feel as if I am fighting for the very souls of my youngest 2 grands...and am being called crazy by the people I love most on this Earth...The girls will be going back to school very soon, so it will be coming to a huge head around here soon. I am prepared to stand my ground till the end, but it doesn't make any of if less sad.p.s., I am so very grateful for the support and love I find on this channel. Love you guys, stand strong.25,831 Views jul 31, 2021A CALL FOR AN UPRISING89.2K subscribers