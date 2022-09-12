Create New Account
UPDATED: In Video 18+: Foreign Fighter Killed On Ukrainian Front Lines
487 views
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
UPDATE: The video turned out to be fake and was published online about two years ago. The SouthFront Team asks your pardon for this mistake. We would like to thank our readers who support our work, including in fact-checking.

At the same time this does not negate the fact that:

Thousands of foreign mercenaries are now fighting and dying on the Ukrainian front lines. According to the reports on the front lines, hundreds of foreigners took part in the Ukrainian offensive operations in the Kharkov region. The war in Ukraine has already became the war between Russia and NATO.

Source - South Front

deathukraineforeigncannon foddermerc

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
