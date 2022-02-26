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TOTAL CHAOS - Ukrainian troops do not let people out of Mariupol, may be shot? Residents of Mariupol, try not to move around the city. Mariupol will soon be liberated! 022522
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154 views • February 26, 2022
Attention: Not sure about this video. Seen it going around. This may be the best explanation that I could find. Take it with a grain of salt for now.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles.
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