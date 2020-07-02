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THE POLISH-SOVIET WAR - PROF. NORMAN DAVIES (PART 2)
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16 views • July 02, 2020
We had the great privilege to chat to Prof. Norman Davies about his fantastic book White Eagle, Red Star: The Polish-Soviet War. We also discussed a variety of other topics related to the life of Prof. Davies and delved deeper into Polish History.
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#Poland #History #NormanDavies
Intro Artwork: http://www.lacedemon.info/galeria/
♞ SUB! LIKE! SHARE! SUPPORT!♞
✔️Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RadioHussar
✔️Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RadioHussar
✔️Gab: https://gab.ai/RadioHussar
✔️Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/radi...
✔️Minds: https://www.minds.com/RadioHussar
✔️Twitter: https://twitter.com/HussarRadio
✔️Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/radiohuss...
✔️Pinterest: https://pl.pinterest.com/radiohussar/...
✔️Vk: https://vk.com/club169570182
✔️Wykop: https://www.wykop.pl/ludzie/RadioHussar/
✔️Steemit: https://steemit.com/@radiohussar/feed
✔️Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/radiohussar
✔️Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/...
✔️Anchor: https://anchor.fm/radiohussar
All guests appearing on Radio Hussar - have authorized us the right to publish the conducted interviews, including audio, video and pictorial.
All the Hussar material produced by Dan & Bryan is copyright protected ©
#Poland #History #NormanDavies
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