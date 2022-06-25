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SSP-17 // OUR COSMIC ORIGIN - Secret Space Program
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
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1607 views • June 25, 2022

In the ongoing WAR (Rev 12) and WAGER between Jesus the Father and Lucifer, many of the "OTHER" souls (angels) just did not get involved.... These "Entities" remained throughout the galaxies and dimensions awaiting the OUTCOME of the WAGER (Isaiah 14).  I contend that they do know and understand the WAGER but the RULES OF ENGAGEMENT prevent them from coming out and describing EITHER SIDE.   So they will avoid the names of Jesus and Lucifer, but often use terms like "The A.I." , Omega, or The Divine Source etc...  //  This Rev 12 war is almost over... we win!  // I (Professor Truth)

I present these interviews on the Secret Space Program to EXPAND your thinking which may be locked into the Judeo Christian MIND CONTROL "box".   Jesus Christ IS God!  but the churches are controlled dis-info.  v/r. paul // Professor Truth


James Rink:  https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk

Ismael Perez:

Here’s the link to Ismael's book
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FS9NV55/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_PS4XT2JV8N4DZZ5R848W
Our Cosmic Origin: Knowledge in preparation for the ascension of planet earth

Here’s the link to Ismael's Instagram

https://instagram.com/projectrestorationzion1?igshid=NWRhNmQxMjQ%3D


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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