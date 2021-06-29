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Iodine’s true role—making up more than 1/2 of the body’s Immune System— I had no idea: Audio article.
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101 views • June 29, 2021
We need to dial up iodine levels quickly when we use it to fight infections. Iodine can be taken internally in large quantities and will have the same effect internally as it does on external surfaces. In addition, as in breast cancer, we often need to get it concentrated to certain tissues or organs and we do that by painting the breasts with iodine.
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