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The Corbett Report | The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know
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138 views • April 27, 2022
The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know - The Corbett Report - April 27, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/ .
The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness. What form will it take? What teeth will it have? How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place? James breaks it down in today's episode of The Corbett Report podcast.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/ - The Corbett Report - April 27, 2022
The Corbett Report | The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know
The Corbett Report, The Global Pandemic Treaty, What You Need to Know, April 27 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/ .
The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness. What form will it take? What teeth will it have? How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place? James breaks it down in today's episode of The Corbett Report podcast.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/ - The Corbett Report - April 27, 2022
The Corbett Report | The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know
The Corbett Report, The Global Pandemic Treaty, What You Need to Know, April 27 2022
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