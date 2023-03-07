CERN, War & Credit Cards 03/07/2023

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Portal
activity at CERN has colored the sky with strange northern lights seen in New
York. This is not a normal sight. In other news, Russian Duma members are
calling for “Declaration of War”. This comes as France became the first NATO
country to announce they may provide Mirage 2000 fighter jets to aid Ukraine.
00:00 - Portal Activity at CERN
02:47 - Mysterious “Heartbeat” coming from the Sun
07:54 - British Missile Spotted in Ukraine
11:09 - Russia’s Declaration of War
12:24 - Credit Markets
15:07 - Biden Surrender to Chinese WHO
16:57 - End of Public Air Travel
25:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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