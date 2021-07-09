Another Serious Warning from Mr. Miles Guo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On October 5, 2017, Mr. Guo Wengui warned the world in Washington that “the darkness from the Chinese Communist Party is coming.” Darkness will pervade the whole world . It concerns the life and death of everyone in the world. For four years, the bloody facts around the world have proven that Mr. Guo was right. For four years, Mr. Guo has been exposing the evil of the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Guo was the first to expose the Chinese Communist Party’s initiation of biochemical warfare. The Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated and attacked the entire world with the ‘BGY’ strategy, biochemical weapons and unrestricted warfare. The Chinese Communist Party is more evil than the world can imagine. On June 20, 2021, Mr. Guo once again warned that the evil Chinese Communist Party will once again unleash a more serious biochemical virus on the world. It would be a crime against humanity if the Western world once again ignores this accurate information.