Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 1, 2023

Episode 2163 - What’s the real truth with the UFO mess? How do we as Christians deal with alternative lifestyles? Ted goes into a 15 minute sort of humorous rant on this topic. Has a new Covid variant been released again? Heart damage through the roof due to shot? Plus much much more. High energy must listen show!
