Moon Rocks Gifted By Apollo Astronauts In 1969 Proven Fake

... gifted by the US ambassador to an elder Dutch statesman when the 3 Apollo astronauts visited The Netherlands, after the moon "landing" in 1969. It stayed as part of his personal collection until he died in 1988, then went to a national museum, who in turn wanted to insure it ... the insurance company had to asses it's value, and thereby, it's authenticity... conclusion, it's nothing but petrified wood. It was a complete fake, a total fraud.

NASA did in fact, give moon rocks to over 100 countries in the 1970's.... and do you think even one of them is real? Are you aware that nasa, in Hebrew, means to deceive? Ever notice the red forked tongue going through NASA's logo?... that's a serpent's tongue. Absolutely. They work for the dark side of life, not that their duped employees know anything, but the top knows what their real mission is.

Their real mission is to direct peoples attention toward the stars, where no one can ever go, and keep the attention away from, where we should be looking, and where we should be demanding to go.

To the land, beyond the ice wall... where Admiral Byrd of the US Navy stated in no uncertain terms, that there was a land mass, at least the size of the Continental US, on the other side of Antarctica... he said that on live TV right after he got back, then they shut him up... but he told us the truth. And there's more evidence than just that.

Rumor is, there's more land out there than just what the Admiral saw....there could be many land masses.... each could even have it's own firmament, it's own moon and sun... we don't know, we aren't allowed to explore this region. But yes, other lands, other worlds.....another word for land is terrestrial..., the lands beyond the ice wall, the "extra" land... "extra-terrestrial"..... the extra land, is "out there", beyond the ice wall.... out there, in the "outer space"..... not up above us, in the sky, it's not "up there"space... it's "outer" space.... the space, that's out there, beyond the ice wall. Indeed.

So you can still have your aliens and interdenominational beings ... they'd be considered, extraterrestrials, from outer space. The beings from the extra land, that's out there, beyond the wall, in the outer space.

There's supposed to be a secret passage through the ice wall, a canal or a river of sorts, that will lead you the closest civilization, who are said to be just like us...they had all escaped our world, before it was too late, when the entire place became a prison "planet", with almost no way out. They have free energy and no disease and all the things we would have, if we weren't ruled by a luciferian death cult.

I for one, would hop aboard that boat, that would dare to set sail through such a passageway... fingers crossed that's it an enlightened advanced civilization that awaits, and not a bunch of monsters or dragons..

Imagine many lands, or worlds, outside of our own, with them being domed, enclosed, worlds as well... could there be many such worlds, beyond the ice wall?... and instead of these worlds being millions, and billions, of miles away, way up in the sky, what if such places, were only a few thousand miles away, or a few ten's-of-thousand's of miles away?... places we could easily go with enough fuel....places like, The Land of Mars, The Land Of Venus, The Land Of Mercury, and so on .... maybe this level plane extends far beyond the wall, maybe it's infinite, we don't know, they won't let us explore.

But keep looking up, even though NASA says there's no such thing as "up" and "down", since we're on a spinning ball, and half the people at any point in time, are walking upside down on our planet... so their up is our down... oh brother...so yes, look up, or look down, just don't look all around, to the sides of you, cause you'll find a wall, and you'll want to know what's on the other side of it.... and sure enough, if you go doing that, you'll disturb the penguins.... there's nothing to this conspiracy theory crapolla about extra land ... it's all about the penguins, and giving them the best, most peaceful life, they can possibly have. That's a much more practical answer than the wild conspiracy stuff I was saying. Forget I mentioned it.



