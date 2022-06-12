Lipid Nanoparticles in mRNA Vaccines Can Cross Human Membranes Into the Placenta and Affect Babies

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https://gnews.org/post/p20v41e2
06/11/2022 Naomi Wolff said the lipid nanoparticles in vaccines can cross the blood-brain barrier and all human membranes and enter the placenta. This is dangerous for babies. Doctors already knew it but had to lie to women about the vaccine’s danger for babies under threat of losing their licenses