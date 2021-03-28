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The Covid PCR test is a total FRAUD !!
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141 views • March 28, 2021
This is a short excerpt from a report from 2020 by Derek Broze, a citizen journalist of much repute. The full video (linked below) is roughly 15 minutes duration and gives a quick view into how the whole Covid agenda is founded on scientific fraud.
Derrick Broze - The PCR Deception (December 2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8ECChQHlcKg/
Derrick Broze - The PCR Deception (December 2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8ECChQHlcKg/
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