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Anticipation Mounts Ahead of Roe v. Wade Decision
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10 views • May 16, 2022
Pro-life groups flew in from all over the country in anticipation of the long-awaited Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Danielle Zuccaro reports on the scene in the nation's Capitol.
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