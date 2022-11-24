Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China demolishing its foreign sucker investor ghost cities
132 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Thursday |

China is RETURNING to ashes and dust. It is the WORST POSSIBLE nation to invest in. It FEIGNS the APPEARANCE of a first world nation with FALSE EXTERNALS, and NO substance whatsoever.  It is a HOSTILE colony that is ONLY interested in invading the territory of what IT sees as neighboring colonies.  Much like the behavior of ants, remarkably.Don't be a SUCKER!... don't invest in china.  PULL all your money OUT of china, before it turns to ashes and dust... just like their ghost cities... as the chinese housing market is literally BLOWING UP in the faces of all foreign investors... revealing what china is RETURNING to... dust.  Watch closely and see.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonychinafraudomghousing marketshamthe two witnessesghost citiesforeign investorstestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket