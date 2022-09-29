🔥 Pacific Fleet's Tank Units in combat action within special military operation. - 092922

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🔥 Pacific Fleet's tank units in combat action within special military operation
◽️ Crews of unmanned aerial vehicles detected the tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while redeploying through a forest plantation.
◽️ The enemy was immediately attacked by 2 T-80BV tanks and BMP-3 infantry combat vehicles from of the Pacific Fleet's marine.
💥 Russian tank has neutralised the Ukrainian combat vehicle over sights.
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