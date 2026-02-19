The United States of Fraud: How long have we been played?

One year after DOGE started its work, we are learning more about the incalculable amount of FRAUD being perpetrated on every US taxpayer in degenerate blue states, and even in some red states like OHIO. New details about the theft of your money in California, Minnesota, and more are emerging. We have it covered. Also, NRA's Amanda Suffecool on gun rights and Kirsten Hill on the all important Secretary of State race today!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!