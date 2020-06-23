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"The Fear Mongers VS The Angels" a Physical and Spiritual Battle
Prophecy & Biblical Mysteries
Prophecy & Biblical Mysteries
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12 views • June 23, 2020
This video attempts to display the degree to which fear mongers are in contention with the positive elements in our society, and reflects the battle for the control of our minds, and attention, through media and other sources.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976
Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

Links for new video
“The Fear Mongers vs The Angels”
A Physical and Spiritual Battle.
Crowders video on 200, million will die
Video: https://youtu.be/OQeorYF9A-k
Author of '2.2 million dead' study bankrolled by Big Pharma His forecast prompted White House to urge coronavirus lockdowns By WND Staff Published May 4, 2020
https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/author-2-2-million-dead-study-bankrolled-big-pharma
Clip on Brown shirts is from “you are free tv”
HUGE UPDATE: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Used Imperial College Model — NOW CONFIRMED AS A COMPLETE FRAUD — To Persuade President Trump to Lock Down Entire US Economy! By Jim Hoft Published May 6, 2020 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-news-dr-fauci-dr-birx-used-imperial-college-model-now-confirmed-complete-fraud-persuade-president-trump-lock-entire-us-economy
The disturbing weakness towards the CCP continues, and people are noticing.
WATCH: Trudeau Refuses To Answer Question About Standing Up To China, Walks Away After Follow Up
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2020/05/08/watch-trudeau-refuses-to-answer-question-about-standing-up-to-china-walks-away-after-follow-up
CBS News Panics, Takes Down Their Broadcast with Staged Coronavirus Testing Line and Fake Patients After Project Veritas Exposé By Cristina Laila Published May 6, 2020 at 3:17pm.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cbs-news-panics-takes-broadcast-staged-coronavirus-testing-line-fake-patients-project-veritas-expose
Keywords
panicfearspiritual battlefear pornfearmongerscononavirusphysical battle
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