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Israeli Police Steal Baby From Family After Positive Covid Test
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161 views • August 10, 2021
I don't know about you . . . what if this so called test is a 'false positive'? And how does that give police the right to take your baby/child away??? I really do no know how people with good conscience actually perform a job like this, what if it were them? The question is . . . are they going to give the baby back when everyone is clear of the 'supposed covid', that is what I would like to know.
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