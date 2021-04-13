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Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination | Sydney
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281 views • April 13, 2021
Date: 2021/03
*Re-purposing Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" for modern times We love it - though may need to re-write some of the lyrics for a family day - FNQ Citizen's Collective
These lyrics sung to Pink Floyd's top hit, A Brick in the Wall, should be the theme song for Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations (MMAMV) events!
By: gdes
Original url: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4QyUWWhW7yHl/
*Re-purposing Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" for modern times We love it - though may need to re-write some of the lyrics for a family day - FNQ Citizen's Collective
These lyrics sung to Pink Floyd's top hit, A Brick in the Wall, should be the theme song for Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations (MMAMV) events!
By: gdes
Original url: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4QyUWWhW7yHl/
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