Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why Treating Your Hypertension May Not Be Good Strategy (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.12.20)

Why Treating Your Hypertension May Not Be A Good Strategy for Heart Disease and What to Do Instead.

Dr Daniels examines evidence from the Medical Industrial Complex itself. Tune In. Think Happens.

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