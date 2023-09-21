Create New Account
Destruction of a temporary deployment point for units of the 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU in Petropavlovka, DPR.
The Prisoner
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of a temporary deployment point for units of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Petropavlovka settlement of the DPR.

Source @Intel Slava Z

afu35th marine brigadepetropavlovka

