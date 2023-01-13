Create New Account
BOMBSHELL: FOIA Documents Reveal DOD Controlled COVID-19 Program from the Start
American Patriots God Country
Published 19 hours ago |

BOMBSHELL FOIA documents dating back to Obama reveal the Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the top! A new report shows that the Department of Defense (AKA the Pentagon) controlled the COVID-19 Program from the very beginning. If true (and it is), then this means that everything we were told was a lie. It was political theater, right down to the FDA vaccine approval process.

The guest on this episode of Redacted with Clayton Morris is the former executive of a pharmaceutical contract research organization Sasha Latypova. She shows what she has found due to her searches based on instinct that the COVID "vaccine" was not exactly on the up and up.

Source: https://youtu.be/ERvURcpg3JE

STEVE'S TAKE: This is HUGE! Are you ready to start protesting about how our government is trying to kill and destroy us yet? No? Good, because you should be doing a lot more than that. This is mass genocide carried out on a global scale. It's time to fight these maniacs!

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
barack obamaobamacorruptioncover-upjoe bidenbidenpandemicpentagoncover updodfoia documentsdepartment of defensecovid-19covidscamdemicpresident joe bidensasha latypovaclayton morrisredacted news

