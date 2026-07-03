IN THE WAR ROOM WITH AARON SIRI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As America marks 250 years since its founding, Del sits down with ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri to examine where medical freedom stands now, and why the vaccine issue has become a defining fight over bodily autonomy. Siri breaks down the legal strategy behind ICAN’s work, the cultural shift around vaccine injury, and why he believes the right cases could reshape vaccine policy for years to come.