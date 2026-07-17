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RFK Jr. once said: “They’re making $60 billion a year selling us vaccines, but they’re making $500 billion a year selling the remedies for the injuries caused by vaccines.”
“This is a really great business plan for [pharmaceutical] companies. You make people sick, and then you sell them the lifetime cure.”
This interview, which originally aired on September 17, 2020, was removed by YouTube for “medical misinformation.”
But was it really “misinformation,” or was RFK Jr. leading viewers to an inconvenient truth?
In just about every industry, a great product makes you rich beyond belief, except one: medicine.