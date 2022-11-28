From the Archives - Young Alex Jones From 1990's

Various topic covered in the video. Wow, we all look much better in the younger years. I'm sure all the stress on Alex as of late, has taken a toll on his health. The Globalists would love to get him off the internet and elsewhere. Just look at all the kangaroo courts that have taken place against him. Phony judgement in a massive amount, in the trillions. Most countries budgets do not compare to these amounts. What a joke !