Charlie Kirk Funeral & Memorial Service | What You Need to Know
161 views • 23 hours ago

Charlie Kirk Funeral & Memorial Service | What You Need to Know

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was tragically assassinated on September 10, 2025. His public memorial service — titled “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk” — will be held on Sunday, September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Doors open at 8 a.m. local time with the program beginning at 11 a.m. Overflow at Desert Diamond Arena.

Expected speakers include President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Erika Kirk, among others. Security will be heightened, reflecting the large-scale attendance and political significance of the event.

#CharlieKirk #MemorialService #TurningPointUSA #RestInPeace #PoliticalActivism #USANews #news

