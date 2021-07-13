Apocalypse Chronicles. To ol' Tony, the 'One Mighty and Strontium' (or, is it the 'One Mighty and Strontium 90' as in stuck in the 90's. And the wannabe Tony the Wax Trax man who might be f**king my sister) I stand there in that building on the 13th floor of the 'Ver'ison building and I am just ashamed of all of this bullcrap 'Darth Vader' CTR nonsense... And speaking of that tune (general) 'Hey Now, your an all star.' When Austria and Russia (Hyer and the Kikels? As in the wrestler Edge? Another on of Sasha's 'works.') ganged up on Kossuth... All of that bad Prussian Karma (think the Polish partition for example) instantly faded away... Both in 1850 and today with me... Why did this happen whistled**ks? To ol' Tony, The Sephardic Jesuit, what a crock of sh*t is all is... Dilly Dilly (4-20-2023) cocks**kers...