L'Artista Italiano - Sommarøy
Grafica (C) 2025 Mirko Persico
Autori: Mirko Persico, Eric Zanchi
Compositore: Mirko Persico
Interprete: Mirko Persico
Esecutore: Mirko Persico
Registrato nel mese di Settembre 2025 presso il Folinello.
(P) 2025 Mirko Persico (C) Mirko Persico, Eric Zanchi
Codice ISRC della traccia: ITJID2500152
Codice ISWC dell'opera: T-333.275.229-7
Prodotto in Italia