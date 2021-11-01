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Doritos Twisted 'Día de Los Muertos' Mexico Commercial: Dead Lonely Man Gets Gay 'Lover' In 'Heaven'
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42 views • November 01, 2021
[English subtitles] 'Día de Los Muertos' or 'Day Of The Dead midnight Oct 31 to Nov. 2 (going on now) is a huge pagan holiday in Mexico
Doritos adds a new twist for 2021 - come out gay after death
Doritos adds a new twist for 2021 - come out gay after death
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