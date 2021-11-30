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JESUS is the Word of God!
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10 views • November 30, 2021
So many people today are guilty of Bibolatry. That is they amke the bible their idol and use it to totally disregard what Jesus actually said.
There is even confusion as to which parts are most important, most relevant, and which parts we should choose to obey over others.
The bible itself actually says it is not infallible and that the truth Word of God is Jesus Himself...
For the truth: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
There is even confusion as to which parts are most important, most relevant, and which parts we should choose to obey over others.
The bible itself actually says it is not infallible and that the truth Word of God is Jesus Himself...
For the truth: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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