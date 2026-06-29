The Collapse of Trust in the Expert Class, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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Why do experts keep missing major predictions yet remain influential? From foreign policy to economics, this conversation explores growing public skepticism toward institutions and the widening gap between expert opinion and real-world outcomes.
#Trust #Experts #Politics #Economy #PublicPolicy #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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