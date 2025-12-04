The Sound of Freedom – The Heart of Holiness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sound of Freedom is a faith-based teaching and devotional program dedicated to guiding believers into a deeper understanding of God’s call to holiness. Hosted by Jill Janiec, the show explores what it means to cultivate a heart that is pure, surrendered, and fully aligned with the character of God.