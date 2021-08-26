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SHOT STOPPER! GAME OVER FOR BIG PHARMA, FDA, FAUCI AND GATES - Karen Kingston - Pfizer Biontech Ex Analyst Explains!
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2792 views • August 26, 2021
IT'S TIME FOR THE BIGGEST LEGAL BATTLE IN HISTORY, CAPTURE THE $TRILLIONS OF ALL THE ELITE BAD ACTORS!
END OF BIG PHARMA! END OF GATES! END OF FAUCI! END OF GOVERNMENT MEDIACL TYRANNY!
Although this was shown on Stew Peters show, it also here with Anne Vandersteel!
END OF BIG PHARMA! END OF GATES! END OF FAUCI! END OF GOVERNMENT MEDIACL TYRANNY!
Although this was shown on Stew Peters show, it also here with Anne Vandersteel!
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