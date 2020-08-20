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Texas Governor Pushes for Legislation to Defund Cities That Vote to Defund the Police As Austin, TX Just Did
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36 views • August 20, 2020
After Austin, Tx voted to slash the police budget by $150 million, http://dailym.ai/2Q8Ejyf Tx Governor Greg Abbott is calling for legislation that will freeze the property taxes of any city that defunds its police. Austin slashed the police budget despite the fact that it ranks #1 in the nation in the highest % of murder rate increases. Of course, Austin's Mayor is a Democrat (Stephen Adler who endorsed Pete Buttigieg and now Biden.).
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