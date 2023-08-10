Test Run, Australia Moving to Cashless Country

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
In recent years, numerous societal trends and movements have
emerged, capturing the attention of Watchmen around the world. From the rise of
witchcraft as a fast-growing religion to the Club of Rome created issue like
climate change. Also we must connect technological
biohack advancements, and social ideologies, the dynamics of our world are devolving
at an unprecedented pace.
We will demonstrate that these events and agendas are indicative of a sinister coordinated action, attributing them to "Satan's wrath." This vcast we cover multiple disturbing articles that include the following:
Australia appears to be the pilot to take away your cash. This is mark of the beast money system priming as with pay with your right hand and face technology.
The increased visibility of witchcraft and pagan spirituality is indeed a notable phenomenon. WitchTok tag has over 30 Billion views that include spell casting. The rabbit hole goes deep.
The concern over meat consumption's contribution to global warming has led to discussions about alternative dietary choices like eating bugs and fake beef. We are dealing with sick control freaks that have a war on God’s Creation.
ID2020, a digital identity initiative, and the concept of 15-minute cities, designed for sustainable urban living, are responses to contemporary challenges. While concerns about privacy and surveillance are real, these initiatives will put you in your prison and if asleep, you’ll love it.
Advancements in biohacking and transhumanism raise ethical questions. The pursuit of enhancing human capabilities through technology requires careful consideration of the potential risks and impacts on society like losing your soul and free will. Dystopian scenarios are real.
Some argue that certain Bible passages may perpetuate
harmful ideologies.
I’m seeing the war on the Bible and labeling it as hate speech.
Critical Race Theory's ties to Marxism, both are tied together. There is nothing new under the sun and all we have to do is stop divide and conquer and all unite under Christ. Simple and powerful.
